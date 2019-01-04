Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

ACRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.35.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.58. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,578.24% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anand Mehra bought 372,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,015,000 after purchasing an additional 796,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,517,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,551,000 after purchasing an additional 205,771 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 882,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 31,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 402,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 321,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.