adidas (ADS) PT Set at €220.00 by Baader Bank

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €220.00 ($255.81) target price from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.60% from the stock’s previous close.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €245.00 ($284.88) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC set a €255.00 ($296.51) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €225.09 ($261.73).

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €183.95 ($213.90) on Wednesday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

