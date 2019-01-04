Adient (ADNT) Lowered to Underperform at Robert W. Baird

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Adient in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Adient to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.46.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.03. Adient has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $84.59.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adient will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

