Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. develops, offers and implements environmental technologies, equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations. It operates in three principal business segments: Refined Coal, Emissions Control and CO2 capture. The company also offers dry sorbent injection systems to control SO2 and acid gases. It operates primarily in the United States along with its subsidiaries. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. formerly known as ADA-ES, Inc., is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

ADES has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on Advanced Emissions Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADES traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.59. 1,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $12.37.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 million. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 255.65%. Analysts predict that Advanced Emissions Solutions will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. Advanced Emissions Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

In other news, Director Fundamental Advisers Sp L. Alta acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $648,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fundamental Advisers Sp L. Alta acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $568,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 185,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,950. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 16.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 107.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 451,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

