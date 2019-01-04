Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Western Gas Partners, LP (WES)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Gas Partners were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Western Gas Partners during the third quarter worth $183,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Gas Partners during the third quarter worth $201,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Gas Partners by 113.4% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Western Gas Partners during the third quarter worth $252,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Gas Partners by 40.1% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WES shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Western Gas Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Gas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Western Gas Partners from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Western Gas Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Western Gas Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Gas Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Shares of WES opened at $43.24 on Friday. Western Gas Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.28). Western Gas Partners had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $507.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Western Gas Partners’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Gas Partners, LP will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Gas Partners

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP.

