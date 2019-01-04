Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,248 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 11.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 38.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 119.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Denise R. Danner sold 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $294,749.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,624.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Donald E. Brandt sold 15,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $1,406,454.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 77,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,848,892.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,896 shares of company stock worth $2,129,938. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

PNW opened at $83.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.17. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $73.41 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.05. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.82%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

