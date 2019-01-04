Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,702,000 after purchasing an additional 46,354 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 154,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,582,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 83,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,886 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $86.29 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $125.86. The stock has a market cap of $138.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 2,006.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

In other AbbVie news, insider Laura J. Schumacher sold 94,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $8,809,621.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,004,604.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,322 shares in the company, valued at $12,088,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,440 shares of company stock worth $24,029,804. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Argus lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.39.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

