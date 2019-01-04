Air Lease (AL) Trading 7.9% Higher

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)’s share price traded up 7.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.33 and last traded at $31.98. 1,570,196 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,351,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.59.

The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Air Lease had a net margin of 51.81% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $450.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Corp will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

In other Air Lease news, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 2,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $71,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 947,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,898,585.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 3,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.29 per share, with a total value of $102,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 947,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,496,015.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 3.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Air Lease by 4,900.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 12.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 133,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Air Lease by 327.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Air Lease by 6.6% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 25,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

