Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

ATSG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 price target on Air Transport Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities set a $30.00 price target on Air Transport Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $27.67. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Air Transport Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,822,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,550,000 after purchasing an additional 152,528 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,822,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,550,000 after purchasing an additional 152,528 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 261,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 217,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 62,565 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

