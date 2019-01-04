Airbus (AIR) Given “Buy” Rating at Barclays

Airbus (EPA:AIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIR. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Societe Generale set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €120.17 ($139.73).

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($116.24).

About Airbus

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aeronautics, space, and related products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.