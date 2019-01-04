AJ Bell (AJB) Sets New 1-Year High at $255.00

AJ Bell Holdings Ltd (LON:AJB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 255 ($3.33) and last traded at GBX 251 ($3.28), with a volume of 78939 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245 ($3.20).

In other AJ Bell news, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 436,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09), for a total transaction of £697,937.60 ($911,979.09).

AJ Bell Company Profile (LON:AJB)

AJ Bell Limited provides actuarial, trustee, and administration services for small self administered schemes and self invested personal pensions. It serves limited companies, partnerships, and high net worth individuals. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Manchester, United Kingdom. AJ Bell Limited operates as a subsidiary of AJ Bell Holdings Limited.

