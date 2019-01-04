Alfred M. Et Al Rankin Buys 3,278 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) Stock

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin acquired 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $201,105.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HY stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.03. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 12-month low of $55.88 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $782.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.20 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HY shares. TheStreet raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.

