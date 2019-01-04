Align Technology (ALGN) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $185.14 and last traded at $189.28, with a volume of 89382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $202.12.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Align Technology from $330.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Align Technology from $375.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Align Technology from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.90.

In other news, VP Christopher C. Puco sold 8,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.42, for a total transaction of $1,993,108.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sreelakshmi Kolli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.15, for a total value of $1,115,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,065,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,764 shares of company stock worth $5,427,059 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth $110,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth $137,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth $198,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.90.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.14 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

