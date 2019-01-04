Allegion (ALLE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Over the past month, Allegion's shares have underperformed and look overvalued compared to its industry. Material price inflation (on account of tariffs levied over U.S. imports) might continue to escalate costs and thereby hurt the company’s near-term profitability. Moreover, recently made acquisitions might continue to dilute margins in the upcoming quarters. Also, we notice that a stronger U.S. dollar might further depress the Allegion's overseas business results in the quarters ahead. Even so, Allegion's business is highly sensitive to seasonal fluctuations. Over the past 60 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings remained unchanged for 2018 but moved south for 2019.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALLE. ValuEngine raised Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Allegion in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.50.

NYSE ALLE opened at $79.68 on Monday. Allegion has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Allegion had a return on equity of 85.03% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $711.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that Allegion will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 21.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Allegion during the third quarter valued at about $150,690,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Allegion during the third quarter valued at about $83,058,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Allegion by 43.8% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,413,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $218,563,000 after acquiring an additional 734,596 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Allegion by 374.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 468,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,680,000 after acquiring an additional 369,901 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Allegion during the third quarter valued at about $29,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

