Allegion PLC (ALLE) Receives $96.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Allegion by 8,903.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 14,957 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Allegion by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,130. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $711.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 85.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

