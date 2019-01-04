Alliqua Biomedical (ALQA) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Alliqua Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:ALQA)’s share price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 423,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,003,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Alliqua Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alliqua Biomedical stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alliqua Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:ALQA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 3.99% of Alliqua Biomedical as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alliqua Biomedical (NASDAQ:ALQA)

Alliqua BioMedical, Inc, a regenerative technologies company, commercializes regenerative medical products that assist the body in the repair or replacement of soft tissue. The company markets MIST Ultrasound Healing Therapy, a painless noncontact low-frequency ultrasound to promote healing; and Biovance Amniotic Membrane Allograft and Interfyl Human Connective Tissue Matrix, which are human biologic regenerative technologies.

