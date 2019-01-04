Allstate (ALL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ALL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Citigroup set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.09.

NYSE:ALL opened at $80.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Allstate has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $104.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.28). Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Allstate will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $64,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,138,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,678,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,827 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Allstate by 4.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,478,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $682,581,000 after acquiring an additional 305,110 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Allstate by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,831,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $623,554,000 after acquiring an additional 24,814 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Allstate by 2.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,520,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,833,000 after acquiring an additional 111,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Allstate by 24.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,096,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,917,000 after acquiring an additional 811,694 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

