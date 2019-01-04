Alpha FX Group (AFX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 675 ($8.82) target price on the stock.

AFX traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) on Thursday, hitting GBX 605 ($7.91). 24,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,221. Alpha FX Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 564 ($7.37).

Get Alpha FX Group alerts:

Alpha FX Group Company Profile

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its activities comprise initial design and implementation of hedging strategies, as well as ongoing management and monitoring of currency risks. The company sells forward currency contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and option contracts.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha FX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha FX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.