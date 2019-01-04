Alphabet (GOOGL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet's strengthening cloud unit is aiding substantial revenue growth. Moreover, the growing momentum of Google Cloud and expanding data centers will continue to bolster the company’s presence in the cloud space. Also, major updates in its search segment are enhancing the search results which is a tailwind. The company has shown good execution to date, more or less maintaining its dominant share in a competitive search market. Additionally, Google’s strong focus on the innovation of its AI techniques and Android OS along with growing presence in the home automation space are driving its top-line growth further. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, the company’s growing litigation issues might hurt its profitability. Also, it's increased spending on consumer gadgets, YouTube video app and cloud computing services remain concerns. Also, rising competition in the online ad market is a risk.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,200.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (down previously from $1,515.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Nomura reissued a buy rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,080.00 to $1,010.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,331.42.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $54.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,079.86. 86,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,159. The company has a market cap of $727.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,291.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 45.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 118,334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,287,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,968,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,967 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Alphabet by 118,282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,814,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,137,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,265 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 115,058.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,599 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,434,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,837,909,000 after acquiring an additional 858,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $774,000. 33.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

