ALQO Tops 1-Day Volume of $15,775.00 (XLQ)

ALQO (CURRENCY:XLQ) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. ALQO has a total market cap of $3.68 million and $15,775.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ALQO has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One ALQO coin can currently be bought for $0.0642 or 0.00001696 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ALQO alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00022155 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00030571 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00026338 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ALQO

ALQO (XLQ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. ALQO’s total supply is 57,512,660 coins and its circulating supply is 57,412,659 coins. ALQO’s official Twitter account is @ALQOCOIN. ALQO’s official website is alqo.org. The Reddit community for ALQO is /r/Alqo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ALQO Coin Trading

ALQO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALQO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALQO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALQO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALQO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALQO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.