AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.36.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMC. Wedbush raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 9th. MKM Partners lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, September 17th.

AMC Entertainment stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,067. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.33). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 7th. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -89.89%.

In other AMC Entertainment news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 17,500 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $327,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,939.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 37.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

