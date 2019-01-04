American Renal Associates (ARA) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARA. Zacks Investment Research raised American Renal Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on American Renal Associates in a report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered American Renal Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on American Renal Associates in a report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on American Renal Associates from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.43.

ARA stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $11.47. 2,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,982. American Renal Associates has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market cap of $374.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.34.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $211.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.15 million. American Renal Associates had a positive return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Renal Associates will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 63,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 12,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

