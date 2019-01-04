Amerisur Resources plc (LON:AMER) shares rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.60 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 16.70 ($0.22). Approximately 3,563,899 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.36 ($0.20).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Amerisur Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Get Amerisur Resources alerts:

In other Amerisur Resources news, insider John Wardle acquired 687,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £89,310 ($116,699.33). Also, insider Charles Giles Clarke bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £70,000 ($91,467.40). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,706,850 shares of company stock worth $24,988,300.

WARNING: “Amerisur Resources (AMER) Stock Price Up 8.7%” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/amerisur-resources-amer-stock-price-up-8-7.html.

Amerisur Resources Company Profile (LON:AMER)

Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisur Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisur Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.