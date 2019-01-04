Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FOLD. BidaskClub upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 156,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,451,000. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a current ratio of 9.12.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 463.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $122,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,817.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate in patients with pompe disease.

