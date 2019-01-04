Amyris (AMRS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMRS. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 target price on shares of Amyris and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub lowered Amyris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on Amyris and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amyris currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.83.

NASDAQ AMRS traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 48,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,396. Amyris has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $240.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.39.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen Valiasek acquired 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $100,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Melo sold 5,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $38,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 743,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,847.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amyris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Amyris during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Amyris during the second quarter worth about $147,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amyris during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, engages in the research, development, and production of ingredients for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavors and fragrances markets worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules and produce specialty ingredients and consumer products.

