Analog Devices (ADI) Shares Down 6% on Insider Selling

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)’s share price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $80.55 and last traded at $80.73. Approximately 4,348,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 3,436,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.92.

Specifically, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,003 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $420,402.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,811. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADI. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Analog Devices to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 25th. Nomura decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.95.

The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 24.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,687,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,929,807,000 after buying an additional 496,719 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,687,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,929,807,000 after buying an additional 496,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,272,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,244,211,000 after buying an additional 240,811 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,047,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,576,249,000 after buying an additional 118,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,756,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,087,005,000 after buying an additional 180,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

