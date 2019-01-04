Analysts Anticipate Citigroup Inc (C) Will Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) will report earnings per share of $1.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. Citigroup reported earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year earnings of $6.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 billion. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 107,588,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,199,839,000 after buying an additional 2,247,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Citigroup by 96,369.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,578,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,839,000 after buying an additional 41,535,375 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Citigroup by 4.2% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,225,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,417,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,152,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,230,679,000 after buying an additional 350,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,607,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,430,000 after buying an additional 79,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $80.70.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

