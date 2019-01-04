Analysts Expect Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will post $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.71. Carpenter Technology reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $572.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRS. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Longbow Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE CRS traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.02. 154,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,750. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 2.17. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $32.77 and a one year high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,050,000 after buying an additional 84,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,336,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,625,000 after buying an additional 67,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,336,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,625,000 after buying an additional 67,462 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 16.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,513,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,234,000 after buying an additional 213,100 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 22.3% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,149,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,757,000 after buying an additional 209,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

