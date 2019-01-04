Analysts Expect Finjan Holdings Inc (FNJN) to Announce ($0.11) Earnings Per Share

Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $6.31 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.11) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Finjan an industry rank of 44 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

FNJN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Finjan from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd.

Shares of FNJN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of -0.25. Finjan has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $5.54.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts expect that Finjan will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Philip Hartstein sold 77,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $399,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Robert Chinn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $439,125. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Finjan by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Finjan during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Finjan by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 32,313 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Finjan during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Finjan by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 37,430 shares in the last quarter. 58.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finjan Company Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

