Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) recently:

1/2/2019 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $200.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/20/2018 – Lululemon Athletica was given a new $176.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2018 – Lululemon Athletica was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/17/2018 – Lululemon Athletica was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $151.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2018 – Lululemon Athletica was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2018 – Lululemon Athletica was given a new $185.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2018 – Lululemon Athletica was given a new $177.00 price target on by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2018 – Lululemon Athletica had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

12/8/2018 – Lululemon Athletica was given a new $161.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2018 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $164.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2018 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2018 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2018 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $138.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/6/2018 – Lululemon Athletica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We believe the results demonstrate continued momentum in the business globally (+18% 3Q comp vs. our 14% est.; CC). We continue to see ample growth opportunity ahead, led by Int’l and digital (+46% comp, CC). We believe this momentum has carried into 4Q18, and we raise our 4Q comp sales estimate to +11% (from +10%). We expect continued GM gains (+220bps in 3Q) on tough comparisons and expense leverage in FY18/19 to drive earnings power. We raise our top-line/EPS estimates and remain $165 PT.””

12/3/2018 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $174.00 to $176.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2018 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $174.00 to $177.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/21/2018 – Lululemon Athletica was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/20/2018 – Lululemon Athletica was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.82. 46,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,062. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.90 and a fifty-two week high of $164.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.10 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,411,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,529,244,000 after buying an additional 899,080 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,411,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,529,244,000 after buying an additional 899,080 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 32.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,681 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $459,958,000 after buying an additional 688,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,680,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,085,564,000 after buying an additional 650,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $80,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

