Analysts Set Celanese Co. (CE) Target Price at $121.12

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.12.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors set a $103.00 price target on Celanese and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $496,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 63.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 142.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2,199.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 37,341 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,400. Celanese has a 52 week low of $82.91 and a 52 week high of $119.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 39.39% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The company operates through Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates segments.

