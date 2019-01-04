Analysts Set Fibria Celulose SA (FBR) Price Target at $21.13

Shares of Fibria Celulose SA (NYSE:FBR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fibria Celulose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. FBR & Co cut shares of Fibria Celulose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fibria Celulose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Fibria Celulose and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:FBR traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,638,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,750. Fibria Celulose has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Fibria Celulose (NYSE:FBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). Fibria Celulose had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $751.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Fibria Celulose will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th were issued a $1.329 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Fibria Celulose’s previous dividend of $0.13. Fibria Celulose’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 231.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Fibria Celulose in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fibria Celulose in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fibria Celulose by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fibria Celulose in the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fibria Celulose in the 2nd quarter worth about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

About Fibria Celulose

Fibria Celulose SA produces, sells, and exports short fiber pulp in Brazil and internationally. It manufactures and sells bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp. The company has approximately 1,056,000 hectares of forest base in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Bahia.

