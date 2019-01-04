Analysts Set Franks International NV (FI) PT at $8.29

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on FI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franks International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Franks International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

Get Franks International alerts:

In other news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,082,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,441,790.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gregory Stanton Mosing sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Franks International during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franks International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Franks International by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Franks International by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 19,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Franks International by 52.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

FI stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,200. Franks International has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.82 million. Franks International had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Franks International will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Franks International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franks International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.