Analysts Set Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NGVC) Price Target at $20.00

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NGVC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Sunday, November 18th.

Shares of NGVC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.74. 2,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.27 million, a P/E ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $217.52 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lark Isely sold 10,000 shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at $240,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 2,484 shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $53,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,266.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGVC. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter worth about $282,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 23.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 15.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,152,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,685,000 after purchasing an additional 157,091 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 24.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

