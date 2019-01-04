Analysts Set NCR Co. (NCR) Target Price at $36.40

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NCR from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 18.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 37,244 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 1.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 21.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,580,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,903,000 after purchasing an additional 274,882 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NCR in the third quarter worth approximately $4,986,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 18.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 496,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 77,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCR opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. NCR has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $38.68.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 75.44%. NCR’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NCR will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions for businesses to connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms and applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

