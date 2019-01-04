Analysts Set Neuronetics Inc (STIM) Price Target at $34.50

Shares of Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STIM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Shares of STIM stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,550. Neuronetics has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 7.63.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Neuronetics by 1,510.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 241,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 226,533 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at $556,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Neuronetics by 1,510.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 226,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.