Analyzing ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (ECIFY) & Mosenergo Pao (AOMOY)

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) and Mosenergo Pao (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Mosenergo Pao pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. ELECTRICITE DE/ADR pays out 20.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ELECTRICITE DE/ADR and Mosenergo Pao’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ELECTRICITE DE/ADR $78.71 billion 0.56 $3.59 billion $0.24 12.79 Mosenergo Pao $3.36 billion 0.35 $425.21 million N/A N/A

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Mosenergo Pao.

Profitability

This table compares ELECTRICITE DE/ADR and Mosenergo Pao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ELECTRICITE DE/ADR N/A N/A N/A Mosenergo Pao 13.47% 10.86% 8.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mosenergo Pao shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mosenergo Pao has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ELECTRICITE DE/ADR and Mosenergo Pao, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ELECTRICITE DE/ADR 0 2 0 0 2.00 Mosenergo Pao 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mosenergo Pao beats ELECTRICITE DE/ADR on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR Company Profile

Electricité de France S.A., an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants. The company also manages low and medium-voltage public distribution networks; and operates, maintains, and develops high-voltage and very-high-voltage electricity transmission networks. In addition, it is involved in the commodity trading activities; and the provision of energy services, including district heating services, thermal energy services, etc. As of March 10, 2018, the company supplied energy and services to approximately 37.1 million customers. It serves small businesses, local authorities, and industrial and residential customers. Electricité de France S.A. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Mosenergo Pao Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo engages in the generation of heat and electric power in the Moscow City and Moscow region. It operates in two segments, Electric Energy and Heat Energy. The company owns 15 power plants with an operational capacity of approximately 12,873 megawatts of electricity; and 42,760 gigacalories/hour of heat capacity. It is also involved in the production, transmission, and distribution of heat and hot water; provision of repair and reconstruction services, as well as rental and maintenance services; and sale of feed water. In addition, the company provides design and construction management services. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo was founded in 1886 and is based in Moscow, Russia. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo is a subsidiary of Gazprom Energoholding LLC.

