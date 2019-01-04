Analyzing HighCom Global Security (HCGS) and GlyEco (GLYE)

HighCom Global Security (OTCMKTS:HCGS) and GlyEco (OTCMKTS:GLYE) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HighCom Global Security and GlyEco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighCom Global Security 0 0 0 0 N/A GlyEco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.2% of GlyEco shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of HighCom Global Security shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of GlyEco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HighCom Global Security and GlyEco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighCom Global Security $6.22 million 0.62 -$2.11 million N/A N/A GlyEco $12.07 million 0.13 -$5.18 million N/A N/A

HighCom Global Security has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GlyEco.

Risk & Volatility

HighCom Global Security has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlyEco has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HighCom Global Security and GlyEco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighCom Global Security -26.57% -24.48% -22.26% GlyEco -37.36% -201.67% -38.05%

Summary

HighCom Global Security beats GlyEco on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

HighCom Global Security Company Profile

HighCom Global Security, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes security products and personal protective gears in the United States and internationally. It offers body armors, striker ballistic helmets, guardian hard armor plates, trooper soft armor vests, ballistic shields and plates, civilian armor system ballistic panels, and stingray ballistic blankets. The company also provides BlastWrap, a technology component to mitigate blast effects and suppresses post-blast fires. Its customers include independent distributors, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, other federal government agencies, local police department, foreign entities, the United Nations, and law enforcement and corrections bodies. The company was formerly known as BlastGard International, Inc. and changed its name to HighCom Global Security, Inc. in June 2017. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Columbus, Ohio. HighCom Global Security, Inc. is a subsidiary of 2538093 Ontario Inc.

GlyEco Company Profile

GlyEco, Inc., a specialty chemical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes performance fluids for the automotive, commercial, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. Its Consumer segment provides antifreeze/coolant products; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning fluids; and waste glycol disposal services. The company's Industrial segment develops, manufactures, and markets additive packages for the antifreeze/coolant, gas patch coolant, and heat transfer industries; and METALGUARD additive package product line comprising one-step inhibitor systems to make various types of antifreeze concentrates and 50/50 coolants for automobiles, heavy-duty diesel engines, stationary engines in gas patch, and other applications, as well as METALGUARD heat transfer fluids that include propylene and ethylene glycol based light and heavy-duty fluids for various operating temperatures. It also operates a glycol re-distillation plant in West Virginia, which processes waste glycol into virgin quality recycled glycol for sale to industrial customers. GlyEco, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

