Analyzing National CineMedia (NCMI) & Adaptive Medias (ADTM)

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) and Adaptive Medias (OTCMKTS:ADTM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get National CineMedia alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for National CineMedia and Adaptive Medias, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National CineMedia 0 2 2 0 2.50 Adaptive Medias 0 0 0 0 N/A

National CineMedia presently has a consensus target price of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 51.52%. Given National CineMedia’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe National CineMedia is more favorable than Adaptive Medias.

Volatility & Risk

National CineMedia has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptive Medias has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National CineMedia and Adaptive Medias’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National CineMedia $426.10 million 1.24 $2.50 million $0.40 16.78 Adaptive Medias N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

National CineMedia has higher revenue and earnings than Adaptive Medias.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of National CineMedia shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of National CineMedia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares National CineMedia and Adaptive Medias’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National CineMedia 1.82% -50.31% 2.99% Adaptive Medias N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

National CineMedia pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Adaptive Medias does not pay a dividend. National CineMedia pays out 170.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

National CineMedia beats Adaptive Medias on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc., through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates an in-theatre digital media network in North America. The company produces and distributes various versions of Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show on movie screens; sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network; and other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies. It is also involved in the sale of online and mobile advertising across its Noovie digital products, as well as through its Cinema Accelerator digital product and mobile app. The company offers its services to third-party theatre circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements. National CineMedia, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

Adaptive Medias Company Profile

Adaptive Medias, Inc., a programmatic audience and content monetization company, provides digital video and mobile solutions for Website owners, app developers, and video publishers for optimize content through advertising. The company provides programmatic and real time bidding advertising solutions across mobile, video, and display, as well as a business-to-business digital video content management platform SaaS. Its platform provides a video player for publishers to offer supplement video libraries. The company provides a foundation for publishers and developers to engage brand advertisers through a multi-channel approach that delivers ads in various devices. The company was formerly known as Mimvi, Inc. and changed its name to Adaptive Medias, Inc. in November 2013. Adaptive Medias, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.