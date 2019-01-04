Analyzing Urban One (UONE) & Cumulus Media (CMLS)

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Urban One and Cumulus Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban One 0 0 0 0 N/A Cumulus Media 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cumulus Media has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.27%. Given Cumulus Media’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cumulus Media is more favorable than Urban One.

Profitability

This table compares Urban One and Cumulus Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban One 33.45% 85.34% 2.67% Cumulus Media N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Urban One shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Cumulus Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.3% of Urban One shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Cumulus Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Urban One and Cumulus Media’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban One $440.04 million 0.21 $111.88 million N/A N/A Cumulus Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Urban One has higher revenue and earnings than Cumulus Media.

Summary

Urban One beats Cumulus Media on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and/or operated 56 broadcast stations located in 15 urban markets. The Reach Media segment operates operate radio stations, including the Tom Joyner Morning Show; and other syndicated programming assets, including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show, as well as Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell. This segment also operates BlackAmericaWeb.com, an African-American targeted news and entertainment website; and operates other event related activities. The Digital segment is involved in online business, including the operation of Interactive One, an online platform serving the African-American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment Websites, including Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired, and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. The Cable Television segment operates TV One, an African-American targeted cable television network. The company was formerly known as Radio One, Inc. and changed its name to Urban One, Inc. in May 2017. Urban One, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc. owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through Radio Station Group and Westwood One segments. It sells commercial advertising time to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 445 owned-and-operated stations in 90 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels. As of December 31, 2017, it operated four and five radio stations under local marketing agreements. Cumulus Media Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

