Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.93.

ANDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Andeavor Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Andeavor Logistics from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Andeavor Logistics from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.

Shares of Andeavor Logistics stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. Andeavor Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The business had revenue of $843.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.56 million. Andeavor Logistics had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Andeavor Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Andeavor Logistics will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeff A. Stevens sold 25,000 shares of Andeavor Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Andeavor Logistics during the third quarter worth $106,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Andeavor Logistics during the third quarter worth $224,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 70.8% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 45.7% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Andeavor Logistics

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

