AngioDynamics (ANGO) Trading Up 10.8% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) were up 10.8% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $21.77 and last traded at $21.52. Approximately 560,826 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 380,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.24 million. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

In other AngioDynamics news, CFO Michael Greiner sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $41,746.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,144,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,617,000 after purchasing an additional 42,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,617,000 after purchasing an additional 42,134 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 208,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 45,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 29,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.26 million, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.74.

AngioDynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

