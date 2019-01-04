Anglo American (NGLOY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

NGLOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.05. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and nickel; and iron and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

