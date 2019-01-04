Antares Pharma (ATRS) Shares Up 6.5%

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) shares shot up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.93. 972,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 971,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATRS. BidaskClub downgraded Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Antares Pharma to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Antares Pharma from $3.85 to $5.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.44.

The firm has a market cap of $428.51 million, a P/E ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 59.08% and a negative net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $17.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. Analysts expect that Antares Pharma Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,487,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after acquiring an additional 84,181 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the third quarter valued at $171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,487,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after acquiring an additional 84,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 17.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 112,221 shares during the last quarter. 37.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; and Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

