Antero Midstream GP (AMGP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Antero Midstream GP LP owns, operates and develops midstream energy infrastructure. The Company’s segments include gathering and processing segment and water handling and treatment segment. It offers gathering and compressions, water distribution, clearwater facility, fractionation and pipeline safety services. Antero Midstream GP LP is based in Denver, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMGP. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Midstream GP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Antero Midstream GP from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Antero Midstream GP from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Antero Midstream GP from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Antero Midstream GP in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Antero Midstream GP has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.09.

AMGP stock opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. Antero Midstream GP has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Antero Midstream GP had a return on equity of 231.93% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $37.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream GP will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream GP during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Antero Midstream GP during the third quarter worth about $128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Antero Midstream GP during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Antero Midstream GP during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream GP during the third quarter worth about $212,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream GP Company Profile

Antero Midstream GP LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Marcellus and Utica Shales in West Virginia and Ohio. Its assets consist of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, interests in processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets, which provide midstream services to Antero Resources Corporation under long term fixed fee contracts.

