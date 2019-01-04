Antero Midstream Partners (AM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Antero Midstream’s long-term debt has been increasing from no debt burden since 2014-begining. As of Sep 30, 2018, the partnership’s long-term debt was $1.5 billion, while the balance for cash and cash equivalents is zero. This reflects the weakness in its balance sheet. Antero Midstream’s significant reliance on debt is reflected in its debt-to-capitalization ratio of 49.2%, higher than the industry’s 42.9%. The partnership significantly lacks diversification as all of its operations are serviced for its parent company. Moreover, the partnership’s direct operating expenses skyrocketed from $7.9 million in 2013 to $2.3 billion in 2017. Also, the direct operating expenses jumped by respective 41.4%, 44.6% and 29.2% through the first, second and third quarters of 2018. The surging cost can hurt the partnership’s bottom line.”

AM has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Antero Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Barclays lowered Antero Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Antero Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Antero Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $49.00 price objective on Antero Midstream Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.35.

Shares of AM stock traded up $1.69 on Thursday, reaching $24.15. The company had a trading volume of 194,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.60. Antero Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $34.53.

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.91 million. Antero Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 32.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Partners will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream Partners by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 64,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 16,470 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream Partners by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 453,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 18,544 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Pennant Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,464,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Partners Company Profile

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. Its assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, 24-, and 30-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.

