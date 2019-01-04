AON (AON) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON (NYSE:AON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday. They currently have $157.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aon’s shares have gained in a year’s time, comparing favorably against its industry's loss. Its core business strengthening initiatives such as acquisitions and partnerships, efficient capital deployment and a strong cash flow position bode well for long-term growth. The company has been divesting non-core operations to streamline its business. However, the company’s rising level of debt continues to bother, which in turn, results in increased interest expenses weighing on the bottom line. Also, Aon’s geographically diversified operations are exposed to foreign currency fluctuations.”

AON has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of AON and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AON from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AON from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.25.

Shares of AON opened at $141.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. AON has a 12-month low of $133.41 and a 12-month high of $166.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 43.96%. AON’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts expect that AON will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AON news, CEO Caroline Grace sold 4,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AON by 110.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $161,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $176,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

