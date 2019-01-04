Apergy (APY) Trading 9.9% Higher

Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) traded up 9.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.08 and last traded at $31.05. 981,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 704,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Apergy in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Apergy in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Apergy in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Apergy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.43.

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $316.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.60 million. Apergy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apergy Corp will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apergy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 309,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apergy by 583.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apergy by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 37,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 22,243 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Apergy by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 103,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 73,277 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,994,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apergy Company Profile (NYSE:APY)

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

