AppFolio (APPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning. They currently have $65.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AppFolio, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the property managers including activities of posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the entire leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, managing accounting and reporting to property owners. MyCase solution for practitioners and small law firms, providing time tracking, billing and payments, client communication, coordination with other lawyers and support staff, legal document management and assembly and general office administration services. Value+ services include Websites and electronic payment services. AppFolio, Inc. is headquartered Goleta, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut AppFolio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut AppFolio from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.33.

APPF opened at $56.33 on Monday. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $91.49. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 201.18 and a beta of 1.27.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). AppFolio had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $50.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.72 million. AppFolio’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,268,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in AppFolio by 34.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,668,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,842,000 after purchasing an additional 424,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AppFolio by 34.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,668,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,842,000 after purchasing an additional 424,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AppFolio by 37.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 894,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,728,000 after purchasing an additional 243,372 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AppFolio by 69.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 88,508 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the second quarter worth $5,021,000. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

