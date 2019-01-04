Apple (AAPL) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their neutral rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note published on Thursday morning. Bank of America currently has a $196.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $220.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Apple to $221.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Apple to $256.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.64.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock traded up $5.91 on Thursday, hitting $148.10. 43,275,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,995,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. Apple has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $647,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Selective Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.